Six cruel criminals locked up in Leeds this week including drug-crazed sex offender

1. Joshua Middleton
Leeds Crown Court was told how Joshua Middleton, 28, pulled down the pants of a 12-year-old boy while filming him and touched his naked genitals. He was jailed for 30 months, put on the sex offender register for life and given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) to allow the authorities to monitor his behaviour. | WYP
2. Rachid Mougoyd and Youseff Tarfasi
Rachid Mougoyd and Youseff Tarfasi stole a £25,000 Rolex from a man’s wrist as they pretended to break up a late-night drunken fight on Briggate. The court heard how the pair travelled from Sheffield to Leeds to target vulnerable people. Mougoyd was handed a 41-month sentence, with Tarfasi receiving 48 months. | WYP
3. Christopher Sykes
Christopher Sykes, 45, was jailed for 27-months and handed a 24-month driving ban after admitting burgling a factory before purposely smashing into a police car during the ensuing chase. He also admitted two shoplifting charges from a supermarket, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault by beating. | WYP
4. Lewis Davidson-Bates
Lewis Davidson-Bates, 23, went on a rampage looking for drugs, bursting into two flats and attacking residents before trying to rob a man in the street. He is already serving a 13-year sentence for raping a child under the age of 13. The judge gave him an 18-year custodial sentence, with a four-year extended licence period. | WYP
5. David Clarkson
David Clarkson, 68, who has a staggering 41 burglaries in a long criminal career, conned his way into one woman’s home then followed another home and snatched her handbag. Clarkson asked for an extended sentence to reflect his remorse, saying he deserved it, although the judge felt it was not necessary. He was sentenced eight-years behind bars. | WYP