Six cruel criminals locked up in Leeds this week including drug-crazed sex offender

5 . David Clarkson

David Clarkson, 68, who has a staggering 41 burglaries in a long criminal career, conned his way into one woman’s home then followed another home and snatched her handbag. Clarkson asked for an extended sentence to reflect his remorse, saying he deserved it, although the judge felt it was not necessary. He was sentenced eight-years behind bars. | WYP