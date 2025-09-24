A paedophile who bought gifts for a young girl whom he did not know has been jailed again, with a judge telling him it was “clearly” the start of grooming attempts.

Jason Forrest has been jailed numerous times due to his sexual interest in young girls, but Judge Robin Mairs at Leeds Crown Court told him that prison “means absolutely nothing to him” because he continues to offend.

The 42-year-old was handed yet another jail sentence after admitting a single charge of breaching his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO), which prohibits him from having contact with children under the age of 16.

The court was told that Forrest would visit a shop in Otley, accompanied by his mother, where he was introduced to a woman and her 10-year-old daughter.

Forrest (pictured) bought a birthday card and gifts for a youngster, which the judge said was "clearly" the start of grooming behaviour. | WYP / NW

But after finding out that the girl was to turn 10, he then bought her gifts and a card.

Later, the horrified girl’s mother was told that Forrest was a known paedophile so she called the police.

He was arrested and interviewed on August 31, telling officers he is aware of the conditions of the SHPO and admitted the breach.

He denied any sexual intention towards the girl, and when asked why he bought gifts for someone he did not know, he said it was the “human thing to do”.

Forrest, formerly of Farnley Lane, Otley, and now of no fixed address, was first jailed in 2018 for sexually assaulting a young girl.

He has been jailed several times since for breaching the SHPO - including last year when he went searching on Facebook for the youngster he abused.

Mitigating for his latest breach, Tonicha Allen said he entered an early guilty plea, that he was never alone with the child and wanted to offer his apologies for the distress caused to the girl and her family.

She said he was always with his own mother and there was nothing “nefarious” in his intentions.

But Judge Mairs disagreed. Pulling no punches, he told Forrest, who was : “You are an entrenched paedophile. You use your mother as a cloak to hide behind so you can contact young girls.

“What was behind this, I’m quite satisfied, is your perverted sexual preference for young girls and your desire to contact them.

“I have no doubt it was the beginning of grooming behaviour on your part. You have persistently sought to contact young children.

“Sentences of imprisonment mean absolutely nothing to you, you continue to re-offend.”

He said he had no other option but to impose a jail sentence, giving him another 20-month stint behind bars.

He told Forrest - who sat with his head in his hands throughout the sentencing hearing - that his SHPO will remain in place for life.