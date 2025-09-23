Two more people have been sentenced for their roles in the Harehills disorder last summer.

Lewis McArdle- Rose, aged 20, of North Parkway, Leeds, was given a custodial sentence of 20 months at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday, September 23) for violent disorder and arson in Harehills in July 2024. He was committed to serve the sentence in a Young Offender's Institution.

A 16-year-old Leeds female, who also appeared charged with the same offences, was given a youth referral order.

They became the 28th and 29th persons to be convicted at court as part of the continuing large-scale investigation into the disorder in Harehills during the evening of July 18 and 19 last year. Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have made 85 arrests with 46 people charged so far.

The team has also launched appeals over the summer to identify people officers want to speak with in connection with the offending, resulting in more suspects being identified.

Meanwhile, substantial work has also been carried out in Harehills with partners since last July to help communities recover from the disorder.

This has complemented the extensive programme of initiatives already underway through the Clear Hold Build programme, named CommUnity Harehills, which has brought sustained reductions in crime.