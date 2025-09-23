Harehills disorder: Man and 16-year-old girl sentenced over roles in night of violence in Leeds

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 15:56 BST
Two more people have been sentenced for their roles in the Harehills disorder last summer.

Lewis McArdle- Rose, aged 20, of North Parkway, Leeds, was given a custodial sentence of 20 months at Leeds Crown Court today (Tuesday, September 23) for violent disorder and arson in Harehills in July 2024. He was committed to serve the sentence in a Young Offender's Institution.

Most Popular

A 16-year-old Leeds female, who also appeared charged with the same offences, was given a youth referral order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Lewis McArdle- Rose, aged 20, of North Parkway, Leeds, was given a custodial sentence of 20 months at Leeds Crown Court.placeholder image
Lewis McArdle- Rose, aged 20, of North Parkway, Leeds, was given a custodial sentence of 20 months at Leeds Crown Court. | WYP

They became the 28th and 29th persons to be convicted at court as part of the continuing large-scale investigation into the disorder in Harehills during the evening of July 18 and 19 last year. Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have made 85 arrests with 46 people charged so far.

The team has also launched appeals over the summer to identify people officers want to speak with in connection with the offending, resulting in more suspects being identified.

Meanwhile, substantial work has also been carried out in Harehills with partners since last July to help communities recover from the disorder.

This has complemented the extensive programme of initiatives already underway through the Clear Hold Build programme, named CommUnity Harehills, which has brought sustained reductions in crime.

Related topics:LeedsWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice