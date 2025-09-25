A drug dealer who tried to flee police ploughed into oncoming traffic near Leeds city centre, causing damage to five cars.

Kasim Mahmood was already disqualified when he reached speeds up to 90mph on the wrong side of the road as he attempted to evade arrest. The judge at Leeds Crown Court said it was “astonishing” nobody was seriously injured or killed.

The 23-year-old was jailed this week after admitting a raft of offences relating to the driving and his drug dealing.

Patrolling police spotted the blue Seat - which belonged to his mother - drive past at speed on Woodsley Road at around 9pm on July 18.

They turned to follow him but he continued at speed, even after they illuminated their lights and sirens.

Drug dealer Mahmood (inset) smashed into other vehicles outside the Grosvenor Casino after a police chase.

The dashcam footage from the police car was played to the court, showing him turn onto Kirkstall Road where he drove in the bus lane on the wrong side.

He then turned onto Marlborough Street, narrowly avoiding a pedestrian, before making his way back to Woodsley Road and then back onto Kirkstall Road, again driving along the bus lane.

He managed to avoid a fire truck on Wellington Street before smashing into the cars outside the Grosvenor Casino. He got out and tried to run but was quickly detained.

A bag found on him contained the magic mushrooms worth around £210, along two mobile phones and £700 in cash. On one of the phones they found clear evidence of dealing with price lists and photos of drugs.

He gave a no-comment interview but later admitted dangerous driving, driving while banned and having no insurance. He also admitted dealing in magic mushrooms, three counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs - magic mushroom, cocaine and LSD - and one of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs, namely cannabis.

Mahmood, of Fir Tree Approach, Armley, also admitted offering to supply a Class B drug - ketamine - and possession of criminal property. He has no previous convictions, prosecutor Bashir Ahmed told the court.

A probation report found that he had found himself in debt after a car crash and claimed his family had been threatened over repayments. He said he was put to work dealing drugs to pay off what he owed.

He had been working as a recruitment consultant at the time, but was now unemployed.

Mitigating, Andrew Stranex said Mahmood thought the unmarked police car was the people to whom he owed the debt, so fled. He then realised it was the police but knew he would be in trouble.

Mr Stranex said: “He knows he put himself in the very difficult position. He had the good sense to plead guilty.”

Judge Penelope Belcher described the driving as “appalling” and said: “It’s astonishing nobody was injured.

“There was no consideration at all for other road users.”

She jailed him for 34 months in total and gave him a new 29-month driving ban.