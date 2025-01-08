Leeds man and teenager to appear in court charged with violent disorder and arson following Harehills disorder
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Robert Lockwood, aged 59, of Brecon Approach, Leeds, is scheduled to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday, January 9) on charges of arson and violent disorder.
A 13-year-old boy, whose name cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, from Harehills, is also set to appear, charged with violent disorder.
These charges stem from the night of violence that erupted in Harehills on July 18 of last year, which resulted in a bus being set on fire and a police vehicle being overturned after four children were taken into care.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) continue to investigate the incidents and have utilised various technological tools, including CCTV and facial recognition software.
More than 40 arrests have been made in connection with the disorder, with fifteen individuals charged and five sentenced. This includes a 12-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Tuesday (January 7).