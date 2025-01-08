Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Leeds and a teenager have been charged with violent offenses in connection with the disorder that occurred in Harehills in 2024.

Robert Lockwood, aged 59, of Brecon Approach, Leeds, is scheduled to appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Thursday, January 9) on charges of arson and violent disorder.

A 13-year-old boy, whose name cannot be disclosed for legal reasons, from Harehills, is also set to appear, charged with violent disorder.

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) continue to investigate the incidents and have utilised various technological tools, including CCTV and facial recognition software.