Leeds man charged with offending in July Harehills disorder
Alfie Robinson, 24, of Cowper Street, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court on Monday, November 4, charged with violent disorder and arson with intent/recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
The alleged offending took place during the evening of July 18, 2024.
West Yorkshire Police continues to conduct a wide-ranging investigation into the disorder on July 18th and 19th which caused significant distress to residents in the Harehills area.
A total of 43 people have now been arrested as part of the force’s investigation into the disorder with four people sentenced so far.
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team continues to utilise facial recognition and other technology to identify all those involved.