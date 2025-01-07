Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 12-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to violent disorder after serious disturbances in a Leeds suburb over the summer.

A court heard the boy was 11 years old when he took part in “what is known locally as the Harehills riot incident”.

The disorder on July 18, which saw a patrol car overturned and a bus set alight, started after four children from a Roma family were taken into care.

On Tuesday a 12-year-old-boy appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court, where he pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

The youth, who cannot be named due to his age, attended court with his parents and confirmed his name, date of birth and address before entering his guilty plea.

He was bailed until his next appearance at the same court on February 11, and given a curfew of 7pm until 7am.