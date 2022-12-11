Judges at the court also sentenced a thug who broke a shop workers nose and a drug dealer whose grown-up children wrote moving letters on her behalf. Cases heard at the court this week include:

Carl Edward Purdy

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Leeds child rapist who threatened to take his own life if his victim told anyone about years of abuse was starting at 25-year jail sentence this week. Carl Edward Purdy put the girl through a “campaign of rape” subjecting her to degrading and painful acts. Leeds Crown Court heard how Purdy, of Ring Road, Beeston, had made an attempt to take his life while on remand at HMP Leeds as he awaited sentencing.

Carl Edward Purdy and Colin Carmichael were among the criminals jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week.

Christopher Deering

A Leeds businessman jailed for dealing in cocaine has had his sentence extended, after police established he was part of a gang that supplied 224kg of the drug – worth up to £10m. Christopher Deering, of Georgian Square, Rodley, had been given a six-year sentence last year. The 42-year-old was brought back before Leeds Crown Court this week when another four years in prison were added to his sentence due to his “significant role”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Carmichael

A 61-year-old salesman from Leeds downloaded child abuse images before sharing them with “trusted others” online. Leeds Crown Court heard how Colin Carmichael, of Dalton Road, Beeston, then claimed he had no sexual interest in children when police caught up with him, despite discussing raping a girl with another online pervert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Alexander Coultas

A drug dealer whose home was raided by police was told to “find a job” after claiming he had no other way to make money. Cameron Alexander Coultas, 28, was seen hurling a bag of drugs out of the upstairs bedroom window when police came to his home in Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, to serve a search warrant last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Triston Acouley-Rogers

A teenager who repeatedly struck a fellow inmate with a deodorant dispenser in a sock could have “killed him”. Triston Acouley-Rogers, of Tavery Close, Manchester, was just 17 when he launched the frenzied attack at Wetherby YOI after accusing the inmate of robbing one of his relatives, a claim that was unsubstantiated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Michael Peter Connolly

A thug who broke the nose of a Leeds Tesco security guard leaving him unable to work has avoided being locked up. Christopher Michael Peter Connolly also admitted assaulting a police officer after they were called to his home on Morris Lane in Kirkstall on June 7 last year. The court that the 51-year-old appeared “to have gone off the rails” but wanted to change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Hamilton

A paedophile who groomed a vulnerable teenage girl in Leeds is starting a five-year prison sentence. Shaun Hamilton was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of sexual activity with a child. The 34-year-old, of Whincover Gardens, Farnley, was said to have exploited the girl and showered her with gifts before engaging in sexual activity with her before her 14th birthday.Andrew Burrows

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man has been sentenced to more than eight years after being found guilty of a number of sexual offences against a teenage girl. Andrew Burrows, 38, from Castleford, engaged in sexual activity with the “young, impressionable victim” despite knowing she was underage.

Stefanie Price

Advertisement Hide Ad