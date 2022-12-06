Triston Acouley-Rogers was just 17 when he launched the frenzied attack at Wetherby YOI (young offenders institute) after accusing the inmate of robbing one of his relatives, a claim that was unsubstantiated.

He pulled the victim down to the ground and hit him with the weapon, kicked him, punched him and stamped on his head repeatedly.

Witnesses said the attack on February 23 lasted about a minute before officers could restrain him up against a fence.

Acouley-Rogers launched the vicious attack at Wetherby YOI.

He later gave no excuse for the attack during interview. Leeds Crown Court was told by prosecutor Satpal Roth-Sharma that the victim did not support a prosecution because of fears of repercussions. He had suffered bruising to his right eye, and bruising to the back of his neck. However, one witness statement was read to the court saying that the victim was “very lucky they were the only injuries”, adding: “If he had been struck to the temple we may have been dealing with the death of a young person.”