Teenager 'could have killed' Leeds inmate at Wetherby jail during brutal deodorant-in-a-sock attack
A teenager who repeatedly struck a fellow inmate with a deodorant dispenser in a sock could have “killed him”.
Triston Acouley-Rogers was just 17 when he launched the frenzied attack at Wetherby YOI (young offenders institute) after accusing the inmate of robbing one of his relatives, a claim that was unsubstantiated.
He pulled the victim down to the ground and hit him with the weapon, kicked him, punched him and stamped on his head repeatedly.
Witnesses said the attack on February 23 lasted about a minute before officers could restrain him up against a fence.
He later gave no excuse for the attack during interview. Leeds Crown Court was told by prosecutor Satpal Roth-Sharma that the victim did not support a prosecution because of fears of repercussions. He had suffered bruising to his right eye, and bruising to the back of his neck. However, one witness statement was read to the court saying that the victim was “very lucky they were the only injuries”, adding: “If he had been struck to the temple we may have been dealing with the death of a young person.”
He admitted a charge of actual bodily harm. A pre-sentence report by the probation officer suggested that Acouley-Rogers, now 18, of Tavery Close, Manchester, did not minimise what he had done, and that he had been complying with probation since he was released from the YOI. No mitigation was offered on his behalf after Judge Tom Bayliss KC said he would follow probation’s report and not send him back into custody. Instead, he gave him a two-year community order and 100 hours of unpaid work.