Cameron Alexander Coultas was seen hurling a bag of drugs out of the upstairs bedroom window when police came to his home in Knottingley to serve a search warrant in February of last year.

The bag contained 200 grammes of cannabis ready to be sold into individual deals. They also found a small amount of cocaine, £1,000 in cash and a mobile phone containing messages related to “street-level dealing”, prosecutor Stephen Littlewood told Leeds Crown Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 28-year-old made no comment during his police interview but did deny throwing the drugs in to the garden. Coultas, of Spawd Bone Lane, Knottingley, admitted possession of cocaine and possession with an intent to supply cannabis. He has previous convictions, including dealing in cannabis in 2017. He also has convictions for battery, burglary and criminal damage.

Police raiding a property (library pic)

He was given a 12-month suspended sentence in 2018. A probation report suggested he was remorseful and did understand the impact it had on his family, with a baby due early next year.

The probation officer told the court: “The only reason he resorted to drug dealing is because it’s the only way he knows how to financially support himself.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard he has had jobs in the past but said he struggled with anxiety about keeping them. His barrister, Erin Kitson-Parker added: “He does want to change, he is quite an immature man but does take matters seriously.

"He understands that he should go into custody but I am asking he be given one opportunity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Simon Batiste told him: “You were involved in drug dealing, clearly for profit and clearly you making a significant profit. I’m not going to lock you up today. I’m told you are remorseful. The way to support yourself is to get a proper job.”