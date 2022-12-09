Christopher Michael Peter Connolly squared up to the worker after Connolly’s nephew was asked to leave the superstore in Seacroft on July 18, 2020.

He was seen on CCTV gesticulating to the employee and raising his hands. The guard then punched Connolly first and the fight ensued with the man receiving a fracture to his nose. He was unable to continue working in security and lost his job.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court Connolly admitted a charge of inflicting grievous bodily harm. The 51-year-old also admitted assaulting a police officer after they were called to his home on Morris Lane in Kirkstall on June 7 last year to reports that he was shouting and swearing in the street. When an officer tried to arrest him a scuffle broke out and they both ended up on the floor, with Connolly slamming the officer’s head against the ground.

The incident happened at the Tesco Extra store, in Seacroft, Leeds.

Pava spray was eventually used to quell Connolly and get him in handcuffs. The court was told by prosecutor Susannah Proctor that he also admitted a third charge of causing racially-aggravated alarm or distress after he told a Polish neighbour near his previous home that he should go back to his own country. The pair had been polite to each other but relations soured following disputes over Connolly playing loud music.

Connolly has 17 convictions for 42 previous offences, including ABH, affray and public order. Mitigating, Ian Hudson said Connolly had a long 16-year gap in his offending and these latest offences were all in a short period of time. He said that he now has stable accommodation which has contributed to him staying out of trouble in the last 18 months.

He added: “He appears to have gone off the rails, and there is reference to his chaotic lifestyle and there being an issue of homelessness. He is someone that wants to change.”