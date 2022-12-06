Evil Carl Edward Purdy put the girl through a “campaign of rape” subjecting her to degrading and painful acts and even goaded her by saying: “You will hate me one day.”

The 58-year-old denied all charges and forced the victim, along with two others, to give evidence during a trial at Leeds Crown Court. He was found guilty on eight offences dating between the 1980s and the 2000s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Penelope Belcher told Purdy: “This was all about you, there was not in the slightest bit of concern shown to these children.

Purdy was given a 25-year sentence for his "campaign of rape".

“You denied it repeatedly, putting these complainants through the emotional trauma of coming to court. The only person who should be ashamed here is you. They were children, you got them to believe it was their fault.

“The only person to blame here is you. It was a campaign of rape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purdy had made a suicide attempt while being held on remand in HMP Leeds, but Judge Belcher said: “Some might think it’s a cowardly way out. I’m sure that will be the view of some sat in this court room.”

Purdy, of Ring Road, Beeston, was jailed previously for three counts of indecent assault, but it was not until 2020 when another victim spoke to the police. Following the trial in October of this year, he was found guilty of two counts of rape, one count of sexual activity with a child under 16, two counts of indecent assault and one of unlawful sexual intercourse with a child under 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also found guilty of two further indecent assaults on two more young victims. The court was that the first victim was raped at least 28 times by Purdy between the age of seven and 13, often driving her to laybys. Reading out a victim impact statement, prosecutor Peter Hampton said: “He used her as an object for her own sexual gratification.

"She had false beliefs that she was to blame and brought it on her herself. He told her it would be their little secret and that one day she would hate him. He told her he would rather commit suicide than go back to prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She wants to take back her life. He ruined her childhood, but he won’t be taking away her adulthood.”

Statements from the second and third victim were also read out, with two of the indecent assault charges relating to when they were youngsters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One described the wait for justice as “hellish”.

Mitigating, Jeremy Hill-Baker said: “He chose to have a trial which inhibits what can be said. He accepts he is in denial. There is a glimmer of acceptance. He is extremely upset by the harm he has caused to his victims and delays brought about by fighting the case.”

Advertisement Hide Ad