Castleford paedophile jailed after brave court testimony from 15-year-old victim
A Castleford man has been sentenced to more than eight years after being found guilty of a number of sexual offences against a teenage girl.
Andrew Burrows (38) from Castleford was jailed for eight years and six months at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, December 7, for four counts of sexual activity with a child.
He had been found guilty of the offences following a trial in September and was remanded in custody for sentence.
The court heard that he had entered into a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old victim in the Kirklees area in 2017, knowing she was under the age of consent.
The victim later reported the offences to West Yorkshire Police, where they were investigated by the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit.
DC Carole Haste, who led the enquiry, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Burrows who took advantage of a young, impressionable victim who he knew to be under the age of consent.“The victim gave her evidence in open court and remained calm, dignified and articulate. I hope seeing Burrow’s brought to justice can now give her some closure and allow her to move on with her life.“All reports of sexual offending made to West Yorkshire Police are fully investigated by specialist officers with the needs of the victim at the heart of every investigation.”