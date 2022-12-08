Andrew Burrows (38) from Castleford was jailed for eight years and six months at Leeds Crown Court on Wednesday, December 7, for four counts of sexual activity with a child.

He had been found guilty of the offences following a trial in September and was remanded in custody for sentence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard that he had entered into a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old victim in the Kirklees area in 2017, knowing she was under the age of consent.

Andrew Burrows was given a sentence of eight years imprisonment.

The victim later reported the offences to West Yorkshire Police, where they were investigated by the Kirklees Child Safeguarding Unit.