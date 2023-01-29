Other criminals brought before the court for sentencing this week including a sex attacker branded “a woman’s worst nightmare”, two men involved in a bloody street fight, and a man who tried to frame his neighbour as an online paedophile.

Keiron Gavin and Carl Beaumont

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two members of a criminal gang – Keiron Gavin and Carl Beaumont – were handed lengthy prison sentences this week for being involved in a man’s torture after drugs worth £1m went missing. The court heard how four people had subjected the drug dealer to hours of interrogation, including hitting him with a hammer and burning his body with a blow torch, in the mistaken belief that he had information. Gavin, 30, of Cow Close Road, Farnley, organised the attack and Beaumont, 35, of South Drive, Farsley, was involved in holding the man captive after he was tortured.

Keiron Gavin and Carl Beaumont are behind bars after being sentenced at Leeds Crown Court. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

Jamie Wright

Rapist Jamie Wright showed no emotion as he was sent to prison for attacking a woman multiple times over a four-year period. He had denied any wrongdoing and earlier stood trial at Leeds Crown Court, where he was found guilty of three counts of rape and one of attempted rape. The judge said the 36-year-old, of Hornbeam Green, Pontefract, had caused his victim physical and psychological harm that would last for a long time.

Milad Fathy

A man with a “deep-seated hostility towards women” has been jailed for preying on female students in Leeds, sexually assaulting one and trying to rob another days later. Milad Fathy was described by the judge, Recorder Alex Menary, as being “a woman’s worst nightmare” after hearing the details of his offences. A pre-sentenced report concluded Fathy, 32, of Hyde Park Road, Leeds, posed a “high risk” to others.

Matthew Woodward

Matthew Woodward, 27, of no fixed abode, is starting a six-year jail sentence for a sexual assault which had a “serious effect” on his female victim. Judge Penelope Belcher also heard details of other violence committed and a string of driving offences that he had admitted, including driving dangerously while trying to escape police officers in pursuit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Broadbent and Billy Mason

Two men were handed jail sentences for their parts in a bloody street fight involving a machete and a baseball bat. The court heard Kyle Broadbent, 22, of Carberry Road, Hyde Park, became embroiled in the early-morning battle with Billy Mason over an alleged drug dispute. Mason, 39, of Archery Road, Woodhouse, was said to have been “blind-drunk” when he turned up at Broadbent’s home.

Lee Bennett

Leeds Crown Court heard how drunken thug Lee Bennett chased his victim down the street after she jumped from a bedroom window to escape him. The 38-year-old had smashed his partner’s face through a TV and destroyed a phone when she tried to call 999. The court heard how Bennett, formerly of Lingfield Gate in Moortown, had been in an “on/off” relationship with the woman for four years, which she said was punctuated by bouts of domestic violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Flower

A judge told Ryan Flower that nothing but an immediate prison sentence would be appropriate after hearing how he had tried to frame his neighbour. The 44-year-old, of Manstone Grove, Cross Gates, set up an online account in the man’s name and even used his photo before trying to communicate with a 12-year-old girl online and making sexual comments towards her. The court heard how the innocent man was arrested and questioned by police before the truth came to light.

Jordan Holroyd