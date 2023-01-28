The terrified woman took refuge in a Chinese restaurant only to followed in by Lee Bennett, who became apologetic and began using napkins from the premises to clean the blood from her.

Bennett, formerly of Lingfield Gate in Moortown, had been in an “on/off” relationship with the woman for four years, which she said was punctuated by bouts of domestic violence, particularly when he drank.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court, Bashir Ahmed said on October 20 last year the pair had been at home in London drinking when an argument broke out with her accusing her being unfaithful. She left the room to defuse the situation but he followed and grabbed her by the neck to the point that she nearly lost consciousness.

Bennett was jailed for his savage attack on the woman. (library pic)

The 38-year-old eventually let go and dragged her over the sofa by her hair and smashed her face into the television. When she tried to dial 999 he snatched the phone from her and smashed it on the floor. He locked the doors and would not let her out, so she jumped from the window barefooted and ran.

The staff at the restaurant then called the police with both of them present, but Bennett ran when they arrived.

Bennett, who appeared in court via video link from HMP Doncaster where he was on remand, admitted ABH, strangulation and criminal damage to the woman’s phone. He also admitted common assault on the woman from October 8 last year following an argument they had at a bus stop.

In mitigation, Nicholas Hammond said Bennett has written a letter in which he expressed his remorse. He added: “He acknowledges that this relationship is over, he wants the complainant to get on with the rest of her life without him.

"He accepts full responsibility that it turned toxic. he acknowledges his difficulties with alcohol and wants help with that. He knows it will be a custodial sentence and wants to use his time constructively.”