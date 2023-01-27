The four balaclava-clad men bundled the victim into the back of a Transit van in Leeds and subjected him to hours of interrogation, kicking, punching, hitting him with the hammer and burning his body with the torch.

He had a gun put to his head and his screams were even picked up by nearby CCTV, Leeds Crown Court was told. It was later conceded by the gang that the victim had nothing to do with the missing drugs.

Judge Penelope Belcher jailed Keiron Gavin and Carl Beaumont for 13-and-a-half and eight-and-a-half years respectively for their roles.

Gavin (left) and Beaumont were jailed for a total of 22 years between them.

Prosecutor James Lake said that police came across the white Ford Transit parked on Fairfield Court, Bramley at around 5.30pm on May 5 last year, with 35-year-old Beaumont sat in the driver’s seat. They noticed a makeshift curtain between the front seats and the back of the van so asked the driver to step out.

In the back they found the victim badly injured, with his hands and feet bound by gaffer tape. It later transpired that the man had been kidnapped 19 hours before from Lawns Lane in Farnley, having been lured to the area thinking he was to receive money owed as a drugs courier.

Mr Lake said: “He was then subjected throughout the night to a sustained, prolonged and savage attack. It could be properly described as torture – severe pain and suffering was inflicted in order to force him to reveal

information. He did not provide the information his attackers were looking for and nor did he have that information to give. They mistakenly believed he was responsible for stealing a significant quantity of drugs which had a value of close to a £1million.”

He said it was “carefully planned and executed by a number of individuals”. The perpetrators have not all been identified, but Gavin was responsible for organising and executing the kidnap and the violence.

The 30-year-old got the van and even bought the blowtorch from a B&Q in Beeston the day before. A mobile phone bought by Gavin was also later found by police in Beaumont’s possession, and was used to communicate with the gang’s boss.

After the bloody attacks finished, the other men left the scene and Gavin was left in charge of the van, who then contacted Beaumont – who was not present during the torture – to take his place. He then moved the van to Bramley.

Gavin, of Cow Close Road, Farnley, admitted kidnap and section 18 wounding with intent. Beaumont, of South Drive, Farsley, admitted kidnap.

Mitigating for Beaumont, Matthew Harding said he admitted he “behaved in a criminal matter” but had not been present for the torture.

For Gavin, Jeremy Hill-Baker said the former self-employed floor layer had made “some very bad decisions” and fell into a criminal gang. He said: “He involvement is something that he will forever regret. His remorse is genuine.”

