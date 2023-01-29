Jordan Holroyd, who says he was ”struggling with his sexuality” at the time, followed the 17-year-old into the men’s at the unnamed pub in the Wakefield area in February of last year.

Holroyd had first touched the teenager’s bottom while they played darts, but the victim thought it was insignificant. But when he later went to the toilet and was stood at the urinal, 31-year-old Holroyd came and stood next to him.

Leeds Crown Court was told that the boy noticed 31-year-old Holroyd’s penis was erect and then grabbed his, making the comment. The youngster was left shocked and went back to his seat, and told his girlfriend what had happened.

Holroyd grabbed the boy's penis in the pub toilets. (library pic)

He then went outside to have cigarette and Holroyd followed him and approached him from behind and put his hand on the boy’s groin over his clothing and squeezed his penis. Another pub reveller also witnessed this.

On his way home the teenager told his friends what had happened and his parents.

Holroyd, of Voysey Avenue Castleford, was arrested and told police during his interview that it was the boy who had made sexual suggestions to him. He admitted three counts of sexual assault during his appearance at court.

A victim impact statement was read out by prosecutor Camile Morland, who said the teenager had feelings of shame and guilt, has flashbacks and is afraid to enter public toilets.

Mitigating for Holroyd, Kara Frith said: “His remorse is evident by his early guilty pleas, he never meant to cause the harm he clearly did. He had issues with alcohol and struggle with his sexuality.

"He was intoxicated that night and misjudged the situation. He got it horribly, horribly wrong. He recognises that he was son wrong and is devastated by what he did.”

She said he had been seriously assaulted since then and his property damaged, and that his long-term partner had left him. His job as an electrical engineer also hung in the balance.