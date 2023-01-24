Kyle Broadbent and his father became embroiled in the early-morning battle with a “blind-drunk” Billy Mason who had gone to their home in Hyde Park over an alleged drug dispute.

Broadbent’s father was cleared of all charges after a trial, but Broadbent and Mason were both handed jail terms of 27 months and 12 months respectively for their part in the violence.

Prosecuting at Leeds Crown Court this week, Michael Collins said that Mason went to the Broadbent’s property on Carberry Road at around 6.30am on September 9, 2021. He was seen on CCTV shouting up towards the bedrooms before picking up rocks and hurling them through the windows of a van parked outside the property. Broadbent’s father then came out of the house to speak with Mason, who punched him to the face. Kyle Broadbent was then seen running from the house with a machete and swinging at Mason, catching him to this side and injuring him, leaving a two-inch cut. Mason then ran from the scene but returned with others and a bottle was thrown towards the son, father and the mother, who had joined them in the street.

The father then threw a baseball bat towards Mason, who picked it up and looked like he was about to swing at them, Mr Collins said.

The pair then ran at Mason and took him to the floor before stamping and kicking him to the body and repeatedly to the head. Mason was left injured on the floor and was eventually taken to hospital, but would not tell the police what had happened.

Broadbent, age 22, of Carberry Road, admitted Section 18 GBH, affray and possession of an offensive weapon. He has no previous convictions.

Mason, age 39, of Archery Road, Woodhouse, admitted affray and criminal damage. He has a long list of convictions including affray, common assault, burglaries, drug dealing and driving offences.

Mitigating for Mason, Martin Morrow said: “It’s quite clear he has been battling alcohol-dependency since he was 13 – it’s entrenched.” He said that Mason drank 1.5 litres of vodka before heading to the Broadbent’s that morning and was “blind drunk”. "It was a very serious error of judgement on his part,” he added.

For Broadbent, Katherine Robinson said his part was “excessive self defence” which was accepted by the judge. She said he had suffered greatly with mental health conditions.

She said of of the confrontation: “It was a genuine threat, not perceived. He is predisposed to feel threatened. It is very difficult in the circumstances to have remorse towards a man (Mason) who went to his property and was incredibly aggressive, attacked his father and damaged his property. He has never been in trouble before. It was the perfect storm of factors, not of his making.”

The judge, Recorder Alex Menary, told them: “This was a disgraceful incident of serious violence and disorder with a baseball bat and a machete. It was in road daylight on a quiet residential street.”

