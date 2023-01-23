Six-years’ jail for Pudsey man who sexually assaulted woman during an argument

Matthew Woodward admitted the offence along with charges of violence and several driving offences.

Held on remand at HMP Leeds, he appeared via video link at Leeds Crown Court where prosecutor Brian Russell said the first set of offences stem from a police chase involving Woodward, who was driving a black BMW in Leeds when police tried to pull him over in May 2020.

He reached a speed of 97mph in a 50mph zone, undertaking vehicles. He eventually relented and pulled over the pursuing officers. An illegal knuckleduster was found in the door of the car.

Woodward was jailed for the assault on a female.

Woodward then got involved in another police chase on March 4 last year while he was behind the wheel of Mitsubishi Shogun in Bradford. He reached speeds of up to 70mph in 30mph zones, mounting pavements in a bid to get away. He then collided with another vehicle before coming to a stop. He got out and ran, as did his passenger, but Woodward was quickly apprehended.

Weeks later he committed the sexual assault. Details surrounding the matter cannot be disclosed to help protect the identity of the victim.

The 27-year-old, formerly of Woodfield Terrace, Pudsey, but now of no fixed address, admitted the assault by penetration, two counts of actual bodily harm, common assault, careless driving, dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Mitigating, Caroline Abraham said Woodward had a “limited” criminal record with just two convictions. She said he his mother died when he was 20 and he was left to care for his siblings, and in 2021 his grandfather died who had been “like a father figure” to him. He also lost his best friend in a car crash.

Woodward admitted he started taking cocaine at the age of 18 and used it daily to “self medicate”.

Judge Penelope Belcher took the sexual assault case as the lead offence, and told Woodward: “This has had a serious effect on her (the victim)”.

