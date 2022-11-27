Leeds Court Round-Up: Cases heard this week include child rapist who bought victim's silence with online games

Locked up this week....(top left) Oleg Morozovs, (top right) Thomas Quinn and (bottom left) Declan Darling were all jailed at Leeds Crown Court.

Olegs Morozovs

Evil Morozovs, who put children through years of vile and depraved sex abuse, was jailed for 16 years this week.

The 41-year-old admitted a total of 21 offences, including rape, but only on the day he was due to stand trial.

He would buy one victim’s silence by purchasing online games, the court heard.

His offending only came to light after one of the victims broke her silence and walked into a police station in Leeds.

Thomas Quinn

Burglar Thomas Quinn purposely targeted a property in Boston Spa, after which the court heard he tried to access a safe that was hidden under a fridge.

He was unable to break into it, but still managed to get away with a Rolex watch and coin collection among his £21,000 haul.

The 43-year-old, who has a lengthy criminal record, was caught after he left his blood at the scene and the police were quickly able to trace him through DNA.

James Eltringham

Former soldier Eltringham verbally abused his neighbours in Morley and even tried to intimidate them after he had been arrested.

The court heard that he had a disagreement with one neighbour which escalated.

He been a bomb-disposal expert in the Army for 16 years, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, but suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Eltringham chose to “not face his demons” and drank to self medicate.

Mark Walton

Pervert Walton was stung by a paedophile hunter group, but then claimed he himself was a vigilante trying to entrap others online.

He began messaging what he thought was a 14-year-old girl on the app, Chat Hour.

The judge told the 57-year-old that his explanation was “stuff and nonsense” and added: “You were not doing it to trap anybody, you were doing it for your own sexual gratification.”

Declan Darling

Darling was just a 17-year-old when he was caught dealing in heroin and crack cocaine, which he tried to discard from a car during a police chase.

He was handed 40 months’ jail, and is the second time he has been locked up.

The court heard that he had fallen into a “wrong crowd”, began taking drugs and amassed a debt which he needed to pay off by dealing.

Rebecca Aimufua

Described as “thoroughly manipulative”, Aimufua stole £28,000 from her employer, spending the cash on a lavish lifestyle.

She bought herself an Audi A3 and splashed the cash on the high street by asking customers of the Morley-based scrap metal merchants to settle their bills by paying into an account that turned out to be hers.

Even after she left, she directed another employee to continue the payments into her account.

