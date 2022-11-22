Pervert from Leeds claimed he was also a vigilante after being stung by paedophile hunter team

A judge at Leeds Crown Court told Mark Walton this week that his story was “stuff and nonsense” after he was caught talking to an paedophile hunter group decoy.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said Walton began messaging what he thought was a 14-year-old girl on the app, Chat Hour, in March 2019.

Walton began asking her what she clothes she was wearing, and engaged in suggestive conversations about her bed clothes.

Walton claimed he was trying to catch people out also after talking to a decoy profile. (library pic)

He told he wanted to teacher her how to kiss and told her she had “nice boobs”. He said he was a marathon runner and sent her pictures of himself almost naked.

After moving the conversation to WhatsApp, the group at the centre of the sting – Justice for the Innocent – were able to trace his address.

They confronted him at his home and live filmed him over the internet, questioning his actions.

The 57-year-old was arrested and his digital devices seized. Police found 50 indecent images of children aged as young as nine.

During interview he claimed he was trying to set people up after he was defrauded.

Walton, of Middleton Park Road, Middleton, admitted attempted sexual communication with a child, and possession of 50 Category C illegal images of children. He has no previous convictions.

Judge Tom Bayliss KC told Walton: “When people like you speak with probation officers they often minimise what they have done.

"But you said you were acting as a vigilante yourself. I’m not going to sentence you on that basis.

"You were not doing it to trap anybody, you were doing it for your own sexual gratification.

"It is stuff and nonsense to say you were doing this for anything other than sexual purposes.”

Walton, who was not represented by a barrister, said: “I’m very sorry for may actions. I have a problem with addiction and obsession.

"I’ve worked hard to get support and I’m doing everything in my power to get back to some sort of normal.”

Judge Bayliss told him he “thoroughly deserved” jail, but said recognised he is a vulnerable man.