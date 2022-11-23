Quinn was jailed for 40 months.

Thomas Quinn “clearly targeted” the property after he removed a fridge to get to a safe beneath the floor, although he was unable to prise it open.

The 43-year-old entered the property on Chapel Lane in Barwick-in-Elmet on August 16 while the occupants were on holiday.

His blood was left at the scene, and with an extensive criminal record for burglary, police were quickly able to match his DNA.

Prosecutor Robert Galley told Leeds Crown Court that the valuables were never recovered.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court via video link from HMP Leeds, Quinn admitted burglary, along with attempting to burgle a house in Morley and going equipped, both from April.

On that occasion, CCTV caught the father-of-three getting out of a bright-green Vauxhall Corsa outside a home on Manor Farm Drive and trying to force his way into the property in broad daylight.

He was disturbed after an occupant, who was in bed ill, got up to find out where the noise was coming from.

The car was then stopped by police the following day and found to contain mole grips, screw drivers and gloves.

He was arrested along with 30-year-old Ross Ellis, who also admitted being the driver at the attempted Morley burglary and going equipped.

Mitigating for Ellis, Nicholas Hammond said his client has just three convictions to his name, none of which are related to burglary.

He added: “He is clearly a man who will take advantage of the help from probation service. He strikes of a man who is desperate for that intervention.

"With the right kind of guidance, he could stay out of trouble.”

Mitigating for Quinn, Lily Wildman said her client “fully accepts responsibility” but admitted he was “heavily convicted for relevant offences”.

Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson gave Ellis, of Middlecroft Road, Belle Isle, 13 months’ jail, suspended for 18 months, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

