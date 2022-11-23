Child rapist forced youngster into sex acts in exchange for online games, Leeds court hears

Olegs Morozovs put two young girls through a “campaign of sexual abuse” spanning years, forcing them to perform degrading and painful sexual acts, Leeds Crown Court was told.

The 41-year-old’s abuse started with sexual touching before escalating to rape. His offending only came to light after one victim plucked up the courage to attend a police station in Leeds.

He eventually admitted 21 offences, but only on the day he was due to stand trial.

Predator Olegs Morotovs was given 16 years' jail.

Judge Ray Singh told him: “You took advantage of the opportunity that presented itself to you. You began a persistent and prolonged campaign of sexual abuse.

"For sexual predators like yourself, you start with touching to see if anyone complains, and you take it a step further.

"You used their ages to your advantage, offering rewards for sexual act and later on taking sexual pleasure at will.

“No doubt they will be scarred psychologically for life.”

Prosecutor Michael Grenhalgh said after he began abusing one girl, he would then convince her to carry out explicit acts in exchange for money for the online games. He also threatened or blackmailed her into remaining silent.

He then move onto the next girl, also making her perform degrading sex acts.

Originally from Latvia, Morozovs later lived in Leeds. He admitted seven counts of sexual assault on a child, seven counts of causing a child to engage in sexual activity, three counts of sexual activity with a child, attempted sexual assault by penetration, attempted rape of a child and two counts of rape of a child.

He is already serving a 42-month jail sentence for drug dealing.

A letter penned by the defendant was read out to the court by Judge Singh.

It read: “I’m very sorry for my actions. I fully accept what I did was wrong. I wish I could turn the clock back.”

Mitigating, Deborah Smithies added: “He does express real remorse and does acknowledge the impact.”

Judge Singh said Morozovs must serve two-thirds of his sentence before being considered for parole.

