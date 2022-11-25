Rebecca Aimufua, 34, spent the cash on an Audi A3, as well as “funding her lifestyle” with purchases at Pizza Hut, Primark, The Perfume Shop, Frankie & Benny’s and Bodycare, Leeds Crown Court heard today.

Aimufua got a job as a pay administrator for Morley-based business Sims Metal Management in early 2019. In April that year, she opened a bank account in her father’s name and directed customers to pay into the account 22 times, using false paperwork. She pocketed a total of £15,876.17.

The fraudulent payments weren’t discovered until August 2019, when Aimufua was no longer working for Sims Metal Management - but had directed another co-worker to sign off 10 further payments into her bank account. A new site manager noticed the large payments of “unlikely amounts” being made, a total of £12,307.

Rebecca Aimufua, 34, defrauded a Leeds scrap metal company

Joe Culley, prosecuting, said that while Aimufua’s co-accused signed off the payments, the money “went into this defendant’s bank account solely operated by her.” The judge, Tom Bayliss KC, ruled that he was a “gullible man” and “dupe” who had been recruited by Aimufua for her own ends.

When police investigated, they found a lengthy list of transactions made using the bank account, including the purchase of an Audi A3 Sport for £6,000 and “near daily lifestyle spending”.

Aimufua, of Batley Road, Tingley, was charged with two counts of fraud. She pleaded guilty to the first offence at an early stage before the courts, but didn’t admit to the second crime until the day before a trial was due to take place.

She has four previous convictions for 14 offences, including 12 for fraud. In 2012 she was convicted after she arranged the sale of footwear via Facebook, but didn’t send out the goods.

Aimufua was sentenced today at Leeds Crown Court

Mitigating for Aimufua, Vincent Blake-Barnard said that she was a “completely different individual” since committing the crimes, now a single parent to three young children aged one, two and three.

Judge Bayliss interjected, saying that in his view she was a “manipulative and dishonest” woman, referencing a succession of sick notes made during the court proceedings. “I’ve never seen somebody who has had so many illnesses,” he added.

Mr Blake-Barnard said: “This is a young lady who is absolutely terrified of going to prison and losing connection with her children. She is deeply remorseful and deeply regretful. She understands the implications and ramifications for her children moving forward. Her children are now her entire life.”

Aimufua was sentenced to two years in prison, which Judge Bayliss suspended for two years, citing the “significant impact” that immediate jail time would have on her three young children.