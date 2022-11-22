Former soldier James Eltringham was already charged with threatening behaviour and obstruction after a dispute with a neighbour, when he he walked past the man and said: “I’m going to get you when I come out.”

It was taken to mean he would attack the neighbour after being released from jail, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He also warned a female neighbour, who was a witness: “You should not have gone to the police.”

Eltringham has been jailed, but told he must not return to Horsfall Street on his release.

Prosecutor Robert Galley said the problems between Eltringham and the man came to a head in December last year on Horsfall Street in Morley.

The resident was in his garden when Eltringham made offensive remarks, so the police were called.

Eltringham refused to let them into his home, telling them they needed a warrant, so he was arrested.

The 46-year-old later admitted obstructing the police, but was found guilty of threatening behaviour after a trial at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He intimidated the two witnesses weeks before the trial, which he also admitted.

Eltringham has eight convictions for 10 offences including ABH and battery. He was given a 20-month jail term, suspended for 18 months, last year for punching a man during an argument. His latest offending put him in breach of that suspended sentence.

Mitigating, Andrew Semple said that Eltringham had been a bomb-disposal expert in the Army for 16 years, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan, but suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

He said: “He did not physically get injured, but psychologically, it’s clear it led to mental health issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said that Eltringham chose to “not face his demons” and drank to self medicate.

Mr Semple added: “The neighbours should not have had to put up with it. His conduct was deeply unpleasant, but there was no attempt or use of force.”

Held on remand for the past two months, he was given 10 months’ jail, while Deputy Circuit Judge Timothy Clayson activated 14 months of his existing suspended sentence – making a total of 24 months.