Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People living on the route of a notorious pub crawl have opposed plans for a wine bar to extend its opening hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arcadia Ale and Wine Bar is the latest premises on the Otley Run to face objections.

The bar, in Headingley Central, formerly the Arndale Centre, wants to serve drinks until midnight on Friday and Saturday, an hour later than currently allowed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arcadia Ale and Wine Bar is the latest premises on the Otley Run to face objections. | National World

A new licence for the premises would also allow it continue to operate an outside drinking area on Otley Road.

Leeds City Council received objection letters from 23 people living nearby, along with Labour MP Alex Sobel and ward councillors.

Police and council officers also objected, saying it could fuel anti-social behaviour which is already a blight on the community.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Headingley suffers from nuisance and crime related to the large number of visitors participating in the Otley Run.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors said Arcadia did not previously serve Otley runners, but now welcomed them.

Labour’s Jonathan Pryor, deputy council leader, said: “Prior to Arcadia allowing in those on the Otley Run, we do not recall ever receiving a complaint about the venue.

“When Arcadia changed their policy to allow in Otley Runners, complaints of anti-social behaviour linked to the venue have significantly increased.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, customers can drink outside the bar under relaxed licensing rules introduced during Covid.

Arcadia said it applied to make the outside space a licensed area because the “off-sales easements” were expected to expire on March 31.

Some objectors said they were scared to let their children out into Headingley at weekends.

One wrote: “The weekend crowds outside this bar are public nuisance, shouting and jeering at passers-by, making residents feel unwelcome in their community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Market Town Taverns, which runs Arcadia, said strict conditions would be in place to prevent disorder.

There had been no issues when the bar used temporary event notices (TENs) to open later, the company said.

The application will be considered by a licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, February 4.