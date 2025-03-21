It was a bear necessity bought in the mid-1960s for £128.

Leeds Civic Trust completed the purchase of the historic Bear Pit on Cardigan Road in Headingley in 1966 just a year after the charity was established in the city.

As a new organisation and advocate for the value of heritage buildings, the Trust was keen to lead by example by taking practical steps to save a building at risk.

The Bear Pit in 1966. | Leeds Civic Trust

An initial restoration to rebuild the stone ‘castle’ façade took place before work was paused as the cost proved far greater than anticipated.

The Trust’s dedicated volunteers maintained the site for decades, clearing undergrowth and keeping the space accessible and in 1976 the structure was given Grade II listed status.

Over the years, various ideas were proposed for the Bear Pit’s use, including an open-air theatre, offices, and housing. However, these plans never happened, partly due to the building’s Grade II listed status, which prevented significant alterations. In 2016, the Trust made a decision to restore the Bear Pit to its original design and purpose.

A guided tour of the Bear Pit. | Leeds Civic Trust

Fast forward to 2025 and the restoration has been completed with a grand opening planned for Saturday, March 29 at 12.30pm.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the unveiling of a brand-new information board detailing the Bear Pit’s history and restoration journey.

Guests will also have the unique opportunity to step inside the Bear Pit for a talk with volunteer Graham Castle, who played a key role in the restoration process.

The grand opening will be followed by family-friendly bear-themed crafts and a consultation workshop at Left Bank. Booking is required at: www.leedscivictrust.org.uk/bear-pit-grand-opening/

Whilst the frontage of the bearpit structure is accessible, the grounds will only be opened on special occasions. The Trust’s website will inform people when these occasions take place.

Leeds Civic Trust director, Martin Hamilton, said: “When we purchased the Bear Pit in the 1960s, we wanted to reserve a piece of unique heritage. It is hard to imagine that this whole area was once a zoo. The restoration gives the structure a new lease of life and will enable future generations to enjoy this peaceful corner of Headingley once again.”

Leeds Civic Trust is a charity established in 1965 that promotes the improvements of Leeds in the spheres of planning, architecture, heritage, and city amenities.

It is the custodian of the blue plaque scheme in the city and has unveiled more than 200 plaques across the district since 1987 celebrating people, events and buildings that have made a significant contribution to the city of Leeds.