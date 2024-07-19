Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Mayor of West Yorkshire has urged parents to keep their kids at home after a chaotic night of disorder in Leeds.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at a press conference earlier this afternoon (July 19), Tracy Brabin told the YEP that “parents should know where their youngsters are”, following the riot scenes reported in Harehills last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin used a press conference on July 19 to urge parents to keep their kids at home after a chaotic night of disorder in Harehills. | National World

At the press conference in Wellington House, which is where West Yorkshire Combined Authority is based, Mrs Brabin explained that she visited Harehills this afternoon with Alison Lowe, the deputy mayor for policing and crime.

She said: “It has been hugely distressing for the community to witness the violence carried out by a criminal minority, so we are doing all we can to support those affected. I want to publicly commend those that, through the night, were on the streets ensuring the outcome wasn’t worse. They went above and beyond.

“I also want to strongly urge calm and to say to parents: please, please make sure that your youngsters are at home with you and not on the streets.

“My message to everyone is also: please refrain from speculating on social media. This is not the time for dog whistle politics from those who don’t understand our community and have never been here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of my top priorities is making West Yorkshire a safer and a fairer place - and I am absolutely appalled by the behaviour of a small minority. I really welcome that the police have made a number of arrests.”

The YEP asked Mrs Brabin about ongoing concerns in Harehills following the disorder. She said: “I am hoping that the community have realised the consequences of the actions. Obviously, it is a warm evening. But parents should know where their youngsters are.

“We have been talking to community members and councillors, and I’m hoping that it will be calmer this evening.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked about the work being done in Harehills to ensure that the incident cannot be repeated, Mrs Brabin said: “Community leaders are all saying that we must learn lessons.

“It is bad for our community, it is bad for community cohesion and, of course, it is very frightening for the people who live there. To have buses burning on your street is deeply upsetting.

“There were many people who will go unnamed and unsung who were out there all night encouraging people to go home - and I just want to thank them.”