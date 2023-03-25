There was a heavy police presence outside the club ground on Friday (March 24) as officers worked to “establish the credibility” of the threat made against the site.

A 20-year-old man was arrested yesterday in connection with the incident.

It comes as the Premier League is currently on hold this week, while players are away on duty with their national sides during the international break.

Police pictured at the scene on Elland Road, outside Leeds United's stadium, which was locked down after a 'security threat'.

Here is everything that we know so far

Leeds United statement

The club was the first to issue its own statement at about 10.30am on Friday.

It said the stadium’s offices and club shop would be shut until further notice.

The statement said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

West Yorkshire Police statement

The force released a statement about the unfolding incident at about 11.30am on Friday.

Police confirmed that the stadium lockdown was sparked after a “security threat” was made against the premises.

The statement said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”

Police make arrest

After hours without an update, West Yorkshire Police confirmed they had made an arrest, in a statement issued at about 5pm on Friday.

A force spokesman said: “Officers have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Businesses speak out after incident

Businesses based near Leeds United’s stadium at Elland spoke to the YEP in the aftermath of the incident.

They told of how potential customers and deliveries had to be turned away throughout the day, as police sealed off the area.

Brandon Hire Station, based opposite, said the road into their warehouse had been closed off.

One employee described the scenes as “crazy”.

They said: “It was crazy. One police car came, didn’t really think anything of it, and then a whole load of them showed up and blocked off the entire road. Must have been about 9.30am.