Leeds United issue statement as Elland Road is forced to shut on police advice after report of threat
Leeds United released a statement on Friday morning stating that club facilities at Elland Road had been closed following police advice
Officers from West Yorkshire Police were seen gathered outside the West Stand at Elland Road on Friday morning prior to the football club’s official communication confirming temporary suspension of operations at the ground on police advice.
The statement reads: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."
West Yorkshire Police have said ‘investigations are currently ongoing’ to establish the credibility of a threat received yesterday evening. In the meantime, staff have been evacuated from Elland Road.
“Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night,” a spokesperson for the Police said.