Officers from West Yorkshire Police were seen gathered outside the West Stand at Elland Road on Friday morning prior to the football club’s official communication confirming temporary suspension of operations at the ground on police advice.

The statement reads: "Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."

West Yorkshire Police have said ‘investigations are currently ongoing’ to establish the credibility of a threat received yesterday evening. In the meantime, staff have been evacuated from Elland Road.

General view outside Elland Road (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)