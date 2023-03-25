News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
1 hour ago Man arrested in connection with Elland Road incident
21 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
22 hours ago Police statement on Elland Road as officers investigate 'security threat'
23 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 day ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
Breaking

Elland Road: Man arrested in connection with 'security threat' incident at Leeds United's stadium

Police have arrested a man in connection with the incident that caused the closure of Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:35 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 09:17 GMT

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises and investigations were launched to establish the credibility of the threat. The club’s offices were closed on the advice of police, as was the club shop.

Earlier today, West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 20-year-old man has now been arrested and a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Officers have arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident and enquiries remain ongoing.”

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises.
Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises.
Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises.

An earlier statement issued by Leeds United read: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes."