Elland Road incident: Police issue arrest update as investigations into Leeds United stadium incident continue

Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium has been closed to the public as police investigate a “security threat”.

By Charles Gray and Alex Grant
Published 24th Mar 2023, 10:49 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 17:45 GMT

Emergency services have been spotted outside of the ground this morning, prompting the club to issue a statement. Leeds United said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police. We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.

West Yorkshire Police has issued a statement.

The YEP understands that, while barriers outside the ground are being removed, the stadium inside remains in ‘lockdown’.

Keep checking back for further updates.

Club statement on police incident

Police activity at the ground

Reports of police activity at the ground began to emerge from around 9.30am, with members of the public starting to share images of officers at the scene.

Police investigating ‘security threat'

It seems the police have been working at the scene for quite some time now, with the focus being on establishing the credibility of a security threat. Here’s the statement that has been issued:

Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at .49pm last night.

Live report from the scene

Our reporter Alex Grant is down at the scene and has shared this footage from outside the stadium.

Children seen leaving club’s onsite nursery

Our reporter at the scene has just spotted what appears to be the last of the children and staff leaving the club’s onsite ABC Nursery. Otherwise, all seems quiet at the ground and there’s been very sign little movement as police continue to assess the situation.

Pictures from the scene as police investigation continues

Police are still working to assess the credibility of the “security threat” that has been received. Officers are guarding the scene and the stadium remains closed to the public at this time.

Barriers being removed

Our reporter has captured images showing the barriers being removed from Elland Road as the incident continues.

Stadium still ‘in lockdown'

The YEP understands that the stadium remains ‘in lockdown’ inside, despite barriers outside the ground being lifted.

Police confirm arrest made

Police have made an arrest in connection with the incident that caused the closure of Leeds United’s Elland Road stadium.

