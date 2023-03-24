News you can trust since 1890
My Account
Leeds United security threat: Elland Road businesses tell of 'crazy' scenes as stadium remains in 'lockdown'

Local businesses have been feeling the impact today after Leeds United’s stadium was locked down following a security threat.

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 24th Mar 2023, 17:19 GMT- 2 min read

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises. All offices at the stadium, as well as the club shop, have been closed on the advice of police.

Local businesses have seen potential customers and deliveries turned away throughout the day as police work to “establish the credibility of that threat.”

Brandon Hire Station opposite saw the road into their warehouse closed off.

Police were called to Elland Road following reports of a security threat to the premises. Picture: National World
One employee said: “It was crazy. One police car came, didn’t really think anything of it, and then a whole load of them showed up and blocked off the entire road. Must have been about 9.30am.

"We haven’t been told anything but we’ve been trying to work with police so that our vans can keep coming and going but it’s definitely having an impact."

Another local business added that they had key deliveries turned away as Stadium Way remained cordoned off. The route has now reopened but the YEP understands that the stadium is to remain “in lockdown” for the time being.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises. Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat.”

In a club statement, Leeds United said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”

Police have now arrested a 42-year-old man in connection with the incident.