Reports emerged this morning that police were at Elland Road and the club subsequently released a statement to say that it has been advised to close. Reports have also emerged that staff have been sent home while the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has now said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”

Police have been at Elland Road this morning following reports of a security threat. Photo: National World

In a club statement, Leeds United have said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.