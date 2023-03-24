News you can trust since 1890
Elland Road: Police statement in full as officers investigate 'security threat' to Leeds United stadium

Police have released a statement regarding the ongoing incident at Leeds United’s football stadium that has seen staff evacuated.

By Charles Gray
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read

Reports emerged this morning that police were at Elland Road and the club subsequently released a statement to say that it has been advised to close. Reports have also emerged that staff have been sent home while the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police has now said: “Police were called to attend at Elland Road football stadium following reports of a security threat to the premises.

“Investigations are currently ongoing to establish the credibility of that threat. The report was received at 9:49pm last night (Thursday).”

Police have been at Elland Road this morning following reports of a security threat. Photo: National World
In a club statement, Leeds United have said: “Leeds United’s offices, ticket office, Foundation offices and club shop at Elland Road will be closed until further notice on the advice of the police.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and we will inform the public when normal service resumes.”