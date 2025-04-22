Luqman Ishfaq murder: Crimestoppers offer £20,000 reward after man stabbed and beaten to death in Bradford
Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street, Bradford on Monday, October 21 2024.
Now six months on, the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of those responsible for his murder.
Ishfaq was parked with friends in a black VW Golf outside Barkerend Fisheries on Barkerend Road when they were violently rammed by the suspects using 4x4 vehicles. A group of 15-20 suspects, armed with blunt and bladed weapons, chased Luqman onto Barlow Street, where he was fatally attacked.
Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Yorkshire & Humberside, stated, “Luqman’s life was tragically taken from him in a brutal display of violence. Today marks six months from the day of the murder.
“Crimestoppers is determined to help bring justice for Luqman and his loved ones. We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, no matter how small, to come forward.”
The suspects fled the scene in the vehicles involved and later caused further damage at an address on Upper Rushton Road before abandoning the cars in the Attock Park area of Bradford.
To date, more than 19 suspects have been arrested by the police, who are continuing their extensive investigations into the incident.
Ishfaq’s family described him as a “kind-hearted and loyal man” and a much-loved son, brother and friend to so many.