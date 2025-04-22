Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information relating to the murder of a man in Bradford.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street, Bradford on Monday, October 21 2024.

Now six months on, the charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of those responsible for his murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street, Bradford. | Crimestoppers/NW/Google

Ishfaq was parked with friends in a black VW Golf outside Barkerend Fisheries on Barkerend Road when they were violently rammed by the suspects using 4x4 vehicles. A group of 15-20 suspects, armed with blunt and bladed weapons, chased Luqman onto Barlow Street, where he was fatally attacked.

Gemma Gibbs, Crimestoppers Regional Manager for Yorkshire & Humberside, stated, “Luqman’s life was tragically taken from him in a brutal display of violence. Today marks six months from the day of the murder.

“Crimestoppers is determined to help bring justice for Luqman and his loved ones. We appeal to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, no matter how small, to come forward.”

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicles involved and later caused further damage at an address on Upper Rushton Road before abandoning the cars in the Attock Park area of Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To date, more than 19 suspects have been arrested by the police, who are continuing their extensive investigations into the incident.

Ishfaq’s family described him as a “kind-hearted and loyal man” and a much-loved son, brother and friend to so many.