Barlow Street, Bradford: Arrests made in murder investigation
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street at around 10.29pm on Monday, October 21.
Two men aged 26 and 28 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
They both remain in police custody at this time.
A number of scenes remain on this morning (October 24) including Barlow Street and Barkerend Road whilst forensic examination is carried out.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in any of these areas on Monday evening is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.