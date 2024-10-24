Barlow Street, Bradford: Arrests made in murder investigation

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 24th Oct 2024, 09:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Bradford have made arrests.

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street at around 10.29pm on Monday, October 21.

Two men aged 26 and 28 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They both remain in police custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of scenes remain on this morning (October 24) including Barlow Street and Barkerend Road whilst forensic examination is carried out.

Sign up for free news, sport and retro emails newsletters from your YEP

Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in any of these areas on Monday evening is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

Related topics:Bradford
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice