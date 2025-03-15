Detectives investigating the murder of Luqman Ishfaq in Bradford last year have re-appealed for information on what would have been his 24th birthday.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luqman Ishfaq died after being beaten and stabbed on Barlow Street on Monday, October 21, 2024.

Today (March 15) would have been his 24th birthday.

19 people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation in total. 16 for murder and three for the violent disorder. All have been bailed pending further enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luqman Ishfaq. | WYP

A large scale investigation continues to be carried out by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team including CCTV trawls, downloading mobile phone data, witness statements and house to house.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries have been made into this serious and appalling crime in which Mr Ishfaq was chased and set upon by a group of males in the street.

“19 people have been arrested and we will continue to investigate and pursue every line of enquiry until we get justice for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Luqman was cruelly taken away from his family, today they should have been celebrating his 24th birthday. We are continuing to support his family at this time.

“There were a lot of people in the area at the time who witnessed the incident and who were involved. I would urge them to speak to us. Any information however small, may be key to getting justice for Luqman and his family. “

“Violence like this has no place on our street, and we will continue to investigate and get people involved charged and through the courts.”

Anyone who has information that can help this investigation is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802

Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.