Barlow Street, Bradford: More arrests made in murder investigation
Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street at around 10.29pm on Monday, October 21.
A five further males have been arrested in connection with the investigation and taken into custody today (October 25). Their ages are 22, 24, 24, 28 and 44.
One of those males, aged 28, has also been arrested in connection with violent disorder and a sixth male has also been arrested in connection with violent disorder.
A number of scenes are in place including on Kimberley Street while a forensic examination is carried out.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday. (October 23). One of those men, aged 28, has now been bailed pending further enquiries while another, aged 26, remains in custody.
Anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in any of these areas on Monday evening is asked to contact police via 101 or use the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting crime reference 13240574802
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.