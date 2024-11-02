Luqman Ishfaq: Two more arrests made in Bradford murder investigation
Two men aged, 23 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford last night (November 1) and remain in police custody for questioning this morning.
Two men aged 26 and 19 who were arrested overnight between Thursday and Friday on suspicion of murder also remain in police custody.
A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.
The latest developments mean a total of 15 people have so far been arrested as part of a major ongoing investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into the murder of Mr Ishfaq, who was 23.
He died in hospital after being stabbed in Barlow Street, Bradford on Monday, October 21.
Anyone with any information or footage which may assist this investigation is urged to contact HMET via 101, or by using the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat
The crime reference is 13240574802.
Information can always be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat