Luqman Ishfaq: Two more arrests made in Bradford murder investigation

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2024, 14:39 BST
Police investigating the murder of Luqman Ishfaq have made two further arrests as enquiries continue.

Two men aged, 23 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of murder in Bradford last night (November 1) and remain in police custody for questioning this morning.

Most Popular

Two men aged 26 and 19 who were arrested overnight between Thursday and Friday on suspicion of murder also remain in police custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of affray has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The latest developments mean a total of 15 people have so far been arrested as part of a major ongoing investigation by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into the murder of Mr Ishfaq, who was 23.

Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street, Bradford.placeholder image
Luqman Ishfaq, 23, died in hospital after after being stabbed on Barlow Street, Bradford. | Google/WYP

He died in hospital after being stabbed in Barlow Street, Bradford on Monday, October 21.

Anyone with any information or footage which may assist this investigation is urged to contact HMET via 101, or by using the Live Chat options at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

The crime reference is 13240574802.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for free news, sport and retro newsletters from your YEP

Information can always be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at: www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

Related topics:BradfordWest Yorkshire Police
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice