One man has been charged and another released as police investigate a suspected shooting in Leeds.

Officers responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Burley Road last week (Thursday, July 25).

Detectives made three initial arrests in relation to the incident. Here’s everything we know so far...

What happened?

Police put a scene in place after officers called to reports of a firearms discharge.

A helicopter was spotted circling overhead, with armed officers at the scene.

Was anyone injured?

No injuries were reported at the scene.

The force said that a vehicle had been found with damage. Enquiries are being made to establish if the vehicle is linked to the initial report.

Who has been arrested?

Two 25-year-old men were arrested in relation to the incident. One has been charged, while the other has since been released.

A 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.

Who was charged?

Patson Mafaune, 25, of Servia Drive, appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (July 27).

He was charged with offences of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.

How can I report any information?

Detectives investigating the shooting are asking anyone information to call 101 or online, quoting crime reference 13240403264.