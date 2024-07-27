Burley Road shooting: Man charged with attempted murder after firearms discharge in Leeds
Patson Mafaune, of Servia Drive, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (July 27) after an incident on Burley Road on Thursday.
The 25-year-old was also charged with offences of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.
It came after police were called to a report of a firearms discharge, with armed officers spotted at the scene as a helicopter circled overhead. A cordon was quickly put in place as an investigation was launched.
Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, which caused damage to a vehicle on Burley Road. It did not result in anyone being injured.
Another 25-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.
Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was arrested on July 25 in connection with the firearms discharge, but has since been released on police bail.
Those with information has been urged to call 101 or report online, quoting crime reference 13240403264.
Information can also be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.