Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting in Leeds.

Patson Mafaune, of Servia Drive, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (July 27) after an incident on Burley Road on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was also charged with offences of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police scene was put in place on Burley Road after a reported firearms discharge on July 25. | National World

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It came after police were called to a report of a firearms discharge, with armed officers spotted at the scene as a helicopter circled overhead. A cordon was quickly put in place as an investigation was launched.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, which caused damage to a vehicle on Burley Road. It did not result in anyone being injured.

Another 25-year old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man was arrested on July 25 in connection with the firearms discharge, but has since been released on police bail.

Those with information has been urged to call 101 or report online, quoting crime reference 13240403264.