A man has been released without charge following a shooting in Leeds.

Police in Leeds responded to reports of a firearms discharge on Burley Road last week (Thursday, July 25).

Detectives made three initial arrests in relation to the incident, which caused damage to a vehicle but did not result in anyone being injured.

A force spokesperson has confirmed that a 25-year old man, initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, has now been released without charge.

Another 25-year-old, Patson Mafaune, of Servia Drive, appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court on Saturday (July 27) charged with offences of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and dangerous driving.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old man who was also arrested in connection with the incident has been released on police bail.

Detectives investigating the shooting are asking anyone information to call 101 or online, quoting crime reference 13240403264.