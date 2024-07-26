Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Arrests have been made following a reported shooting in Leeds.

Enquiries are ongoing in the Burley Road area following a report of a firearms discharge at about 5.10pm yesterday (Thursday).

Armed officers assisted colleagues at the scene and a police helicopter was seen circling overhead as a vehicle was found with damage.

A police scene has been in place on Burley Road since Thursday evening | National World

A scene remains in place this morning and no injuries have been reported. Further enquiries are being made to establish if the vehicle is linked to the initial report.

Two men have been arrested in connection and remain in custody at this time.

Officers will by conducting increased patrols in the area to reassure the community.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or online quoting reference 1354 of 26/7.