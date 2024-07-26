Burley Road shooting: Everything we know as police investigation into firearms discharge in Leeds continues
Officers are appealing for information on the incident, after they were told that there had been a firearms discharge in the city.
It prompted a significant police presence, with armed officers on the scene and a helicopter circling overhead.
Here is everything we know so far -
What happened?
Police put a scene in place after officers called to a report of a firearms discharge. A helicopter was spotted circling overhead, with armed officers at the scene.
The force said that a vehicle had been found with damage. Enquiries are being made to establish if the vehicle is linked to the initial report.
No injuries were reported. Officers have stepped up patrols in the area to reassure the community.
Where did it happen?
Enquiries are ongoing in the Burley Road area following the report of a firearms discharge.
When did it happen?
The incident was reported at around 5.30pm on Thursday (July 25).
Have there been any arrests?
West Yorkshire Police confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the incident. They remain in custody.
How can I report information?
Those with information about the incident have been urged to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or reporting online, quoting reference 1354 of July 26.
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.