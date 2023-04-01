Armley stabbing: Murder investigation as 18-year-old killed and boy injured in taxi attack - live updates
Police are working at the scene of a double stabbing in Leeds that has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man.
West Yorkshire Police was first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday March 31 by paramedics who said two people had been seriously injured during an attack in Brentwood Terrace. The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
Cordons remain in place on Hall Road, Brentwood Terrace and nearby streets as investigators carry out forensic examination and specialist searches. Detectives are appealing for information and footage of the incident, which took place while the two victims were in a taxi.
Follow our live blog below and refresh the page for the latest updates.
Armley murder investigation begins after 18-year-old killed in double stabbing
A councillor has called on the Armley community to “stand together” after two murders in the space of weeks to knife crime in the area.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Armley councillor Lou Cunningham said the community had been “devastated” by “the loss of another young life in the space of weeks to knife crime”.
She also called on the community to work with police teams for their investigation which was launched on Saturday morning.
There is a significant police presence in Armley this afternoon as investigations continue. See more pictures from the scene here.
Police are carrying out additional patrols to offer reassurance to residents following the fatal stabbing. It is the second in the Armley area within two weeks.
Trust Gangata, a 17-year-old college student, was stabbed to death at a house party on March 19. Four men have been charged with his murder and are being held in custody ahead of a trial later this year.
Acknowledging the concerns that many local people will have, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley said: “This incident will undoubtably cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”
The latest incident happened in Brentwood Terrace and Trust was stabbed in Salisbury Grove. The two murder scenes are only around a short walk apart as this map shows:
Brooklyn Terrace is among the streets currently sealed off by police. The various cordons in place mean that the Nisa shop in Hall Lane has also been forced to close.
Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case. He said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.
“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.
“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility on the force’s website, quoting log 1331 of 31 March. Information can also be given anonymously via the independent crime charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the reporting form on its website.
Our reporter Alex Grant has shared this footage from the scene as the police investigation continues:
Cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace, while much of Strawberry Lane Park is also closed to the public. The cordon stretches along Hall Lane past the Nisa store.
Our reporter Alex Grant is at the scene where a large police cordon remains in place. An officer can be seen using a drone to get an aerial view of the scene.
Cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace. Police say the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.
Police have confirmed that a murder investigation has begun after a double stabbing in Leeds. Officers were called just before 5.30pm on Friday by the ambulance service to reports that two boys had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.
An 18-year-old was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. A second victim, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening.