Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, is the Senior Investigating Officer in the case. He said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds.

“We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident. What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle.

“I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.”