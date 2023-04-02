The 18-year-old man was in a taxi in the Armley area of the city with a 16-year-old boy when they were attacked late on Friday afternoon. The man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital too - his injuries were described as serious but not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have launched a murder investigation as they hunt for three suspects who are believed to have approached the victims in another vehicle before carrying out the attack. Detectives are working to establish what happened during the fatal attack and who is responsible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the teenager and send their condolences to his family. The man has been named locally in tributes but police have not released his name and do not usually do so until all family members have been told.

An 18-year-old man died after being fatally stabbed in Armley on Friday afternoon

One friend said: “RIP my brother. Lost a soldier real to the bone more like family than out else RIP.” Another posted on Facebook: “Rest easy still can’t believe your home too soon”. While another tribute added: “Rest easy cuz, I love you.”

One tribute read: “Rest up my boy. Was with you 2 days ago and you held my kid yanno how grateful I am of that day now love ya brudda see you on the other side.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another friend added: “The world’s so cruel. Thoughts are with all your family. Just can’t seem to get my head around it.”

Leeds residents have urged young people to “put the knives down” following the 18-year-old's death. The incident comes just two weeks after Trust Gangata, a 17-year-old college student, was stabbed to death at a house party. Four men are awaiting trial after being charged with his murder.

Paying tribute to the victim of the Armley attack, one friend said: “Another victim of this fu**** up knife orientated society. Rest peacefully.” She added that her thoughts were with his family.

Another friend said: “Wow what a cruel world, sleep easy.” She added that she was thinking of his family at this “awful time”, while another tribute on Snapchat read: “Don’t feel real rest in eternal peace gone but never forgotten.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armley residents have expressed their horror at another loss of a young life, saying it made them worry about the kind of world that their own children were growing up in. Meanwhile, Armley councillor Lou Cunningham has called on the local community to “stand together” and help the police investigation in any way that they can.

West Yorkshire Police are carrying out additional patrols in the area to offer reassurance to residents and have urged anyone with information to get in touch.