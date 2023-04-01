News you can trust since 1890
Armley murder: First scene pictures as police investigate fatal stabbing of 18-year-old man in west Leeds

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Leeds.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 1st Apr 2023, 13:20 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

Police were first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday by paramedics who said two people had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace. The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.

YEP reporter Alex Grant has been at the scene today (1 April), where Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace remain closed off as investigators carry out forensic examination and specialist searches.

Follow our live blog for more updates.

Officers were called at 5.29pm yesterday (31 March) by the ambulance service to reports two boys had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

1. Officers were called at 5.29pm

Photo: Alex Grant

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

2. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after

Photo: Alex Grant

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating, and police cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace and the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

3. Police cordons are in place

Photo: Alex Grant

According to our reporter on scene, much of Strawberry Lane Park is also closed to the public. The cordon stretches along Hall Lane past the Nisa store.

4. Much of Strawberry Lane Park is also closed

Photo: Alex Grant

