A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was stabbed to death in Leeds.
Police were first alerted at around 5.30pm on Friday by paramedics who said two people had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace. The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening.
YEP reporter Alex Grant has been at the scene today (1 April), where Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace remain closed off as investigators carry out forensic examination and specialist searches.
Officers were called at 5.29pm yesterday (31 March) by the ambulance service to reports two boys had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley. Photo: Alex Grant
The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries. Photo: Alex Grant
Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating, and police cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace and the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches. Photo: Alex Grant
According to our reporter on scene, much of Strawberry Lane Park is also closed to the public. The cordon stretches along Hall Lane past the Nisa store. Photo: Alex Grant