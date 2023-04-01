Officers were called at 5.29pm yesterday (31 March) by the ambulance service to reports two boys had been seriously injured on Brentwood Terrace in Armley.

The 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later. Another boy, aged 16, was taken to hospital with serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detectives from the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are investigating, and police cordons are in place on Hall Road and Brentwood Terrace and the surrounding area will undergo forensic examination and specialist searches.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing between Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Lee Townley of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Extensive enquiries are being carried out in relation to this murder investigation, our thoughts remain with the victim who has lost his life as a result of a violent attack on the streets of Leeds. We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

“What we do know is that the two males were in a taxi at the time when they were attacked by three suspects in another vehicle. I would appeal urgently to anyone who was in the area last night, who may have dash cam footage, or CCTV or mobile phone footage of anything suspicious to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This incident will undoubtably cause concern in the community and we are working with our colleagues in the Neighbourhood Policing team to step up patrols and provide extra reassurance.”