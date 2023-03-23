Here’s everything we know so far.

What happened?

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at a house party in Salisbury Grove, Armley, at 2.48am on Sunday morning. A further call was received from the ambulance service who were responding reports of a man having been stabbed at the address.

Police have named the victim as local 17-year-old Trust Junior Jordan Gangata. Pictures: Bruce Rollinson/WYP

Officers attended and dispersed people from the area around the address, and the victim, a 17-year-old boy from Leeds, was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are treating his death as murder.

Has the victim been named?

Police have named the victim as local 17-year-old Trust Junior Jordan Gangata, known to his family and friends as TJ.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “Trust’s family are going through an incredibly difficult time, and we have specially trained family liaison officers supporting them.

“Trust’s family have asked that people respect their privacy as they try to come to terms with having him taken from them in such sudden and violent circumstances."

A student at Notre Dame Sixth Form College, the collage has paid tribute to a “friendly, sociable, and kind student who always contributed positively in class”.

They tweeted: “The College community is devastated by this news and we have him, his family, and his friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

Has anyone been arrested/charged?

Paul Mbwasse, 18, of Walpole Road, Crosland Moor, Huddersfield; Karlson Ogie, 18, of Bierley House Avenue, Bierley, Bradford; Karl Belinga, 19, of Brendon Walk, Holme Wood, Bradford, and Brandon Paradzai, 19, of Coleshill Way, Bierley, Bradford, have been charged with the murder.

All four men were remanded into custody. They will appear before Leeds Crown Court on Friday when it is expected that they will enter pleas and any bail applications will be heard.

What have neighbours said?

One neighbour said: “It’s just so sad. Another young life cut short and his poor family – on Mother’s Day as well. He was probably just out having a good time on a Saturday night and this happens.”

Another added: “I heard sirens last night but I never thought much of it until I got up this morning. Unfortunately crime isn’t uncommon around here but never anything like this.”

What have police said?

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Weekes said: “The loss of a young life in such sudden and violent circumstances is an absolute tragedy, and we are treating this incident very seriously and doing everything we can to identify those responsible.

"We are continuing to support this young man’s family at what is clearly an incredibly difficult time for them, and we are committed to getting them the answers they need as we progress our enquiries.”

What should I do if I have information?

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Pedalbourne reference 13230154405 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.

