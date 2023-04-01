Police were at the scene of a stabbing between Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday (31 March). Officers were first called at 5.29pm that evening to reports two men had been stabbed.

Both men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A scene was in place overnight whilst forensic enquiries were carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility online, quoting log 1331 of 31 March. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.