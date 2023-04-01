News you can trust since 1890
Hall Lane Armley stabbing: Two men seriously injured in stabbing on Brentwood Terrace

Two men have been stabbed after an altercation in west Leeds on Friday night (31 March).

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 07:20 BST

Police were at the scene of a stabbing between Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace in Armley on Friday (31 March). Officers were first called at 5.29pm that evening to reports two men had been stabbed.

Both men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries. A scene was in place overnight whilst forensic enquiries were carried out.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or use the live chat facility online, quoting log 1331 of 31 March. Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police were at the scene of a stabbing between Hall Lane and Brentwood Terrace
